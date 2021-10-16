Four Survive After Plane Crashes at Private Airstrip Near Wilton (CA)

Rosalio Ahumada

Oct. 15—Four people were critically injured after their plane crashed Thursday afternoon near a private airstrip in Wilton, according to emergency responders.

Capt. Parker Wilbourn of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, which is assisting Wilton Fire Protection District and Cosumnes CSD Fire Department personnel, said the plane went down just after 4 p.m. to the west of the Alta Mesa Airpark, 9 miles east of Elk Grove.

Wilbourn confirmed that all four victims were aboard the plane and had to be extricated. He said there were no victims on the ground and no structures were threatened by the crash, which occurred just off Alta Mesa Road, about a half-mile south of Blake Road.

One of the victims was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center; the three remaining victims were transported to the facility by ambulance, Wilbourn said. They were transported in critical condition.

Wilbourn said that one pregnant woman, two men and one boy were aboard the plane when it crashed. He said it appeared they suffered burns on their hands and arms and there was a high likelihood that all of them will recover from their injuries.

Alta Mesa Airpark has a 2,600-foot runway, and the airstrip is normally open only to residents living adjacent to the tarmac. Wilbourn said the plane crashed in front of a home near the runway.

KCRA 3 obtained video of the plane taking off from the Wilton runway, veering to the left into a dive shortly after takeoff and crashing behind a group of trees.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was aware of the crash and the number of victims on board, but had no other immediate details about the incident or the aircraft involved.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the FAA said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”

The agency added it would “release additional details about the aircraft after investigators verify them at the scene.”

FAA records show the aircraft was a fixed-wing, single-engine Antonov An-2 utility biplane with its registered owner listed as Russian Oil Burner LLC out of Lewes, Delaware.

These types of utility biplanes with slow flight ability have been commonly used in agriculture.

