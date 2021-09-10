Four Teens Killed in CO SUV vs. Semi Crash

Justin Wingerter

The Denver Post

(TNS)

Sep. 9—Four teenagers were killed Wednesday night in southeast Colorado when the SUV they were in collided with a semi-truck.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 287 near the small town of Wiley in Prowers County.

CSP investigators believe a Ford Explorer with five teenagers inside was headed southbound on the highway when its driver made a left turn in front of a northbound semi. The SUV was then struck by the truck, according to CSP.

The Explorer’s 16-year-old male driver and three passengers — ages 14, 15 and 16 — were killed in the crash. The fourth passenger, a 15-year-old boy, survived the crash and was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

A male driver and male passenger in the semi were also transported to a hospital. The driver, 25, was released a short time later but the passenger, 50, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday, according to CSP.

State Patrol does not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

