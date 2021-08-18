Hazmat: Doffing Level B Non-Encapsulated Splash Protection

In this Homegrown Training Minutes segment, Jeff Chandler and company review doffing Level B hazmat gear and the appropriate cautions required.

Thanks to Jay Alvaran for video editing.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

