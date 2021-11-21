HI Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by, Pinned Under Car

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Nov. 21—A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by and pinned under a car at an intersection in Aiea in this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported that it received a call just before 8 a.m. for an “auto extrication emergency ” that involved a pedestrian who was pinned under a vehicle near the intersection of Pali Momi Street and Kamehameha Highway.

Using hydraulic rescue tools, wooden cribbing, and a high-lift jack, firefighters were able to free the man from the car.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics at the scene treated the man and transported him to a hospital at 8 :27 a.m.

