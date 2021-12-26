Icy Conditions in New England Lead to Crashes, Road Closures

Christmas was white in some parts of New England, but it was also icy, with crashes reported and some roads closed around the region.

Winter weather advisories were issued across New England, with freezing rain and sleet in the forecast on Saturday. The National Weather Service said the ice accumulations would lead to slippery roads and possible power outages in some areas.

In New Hampshire, a section of the Everett Turnpike north was closed in Nashua after a crash involving 15 vehicles, police said.

In Vermont, a nearly 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 91 between the southern Vermont town of Rockingham and White River Junction was closed to non-essential travel because of icy conditions and state police in Massachusetts asked drivers Saturday morning to postpone or avoid travel.

Mixed precipitation including snow was forecast for parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont through Sunday morning. In some areas of southern New England, the winter weather advisory was expected to end Saturday evening.