Kauai (HI) Rescuers Airlift Hiker to Safety After She Injures Leg on Sleeping Giant Trail

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

(MCT)

Oct. 31—A 23-year-old woman, hiking along the trail commonly known as the Sleeping Giant in Wailua, Kauai, injured her leg and was airlifted to safety Friday.

The woman, who had fallen while hiking the Nounou-East Trail, contacted the Kauai Fire Department at 9 :20 a.m. Friday.

Kapaa firefighters hiked to the woman, who was more than a mile from the trailhead, and assessed her injuries.

“Due to muddy conditions and the extent of her injuries, Rescue 3 personnel aboard Air 1 were dispatched for further assistance, ” KFD said in a news release today.

Rescuers placed the woman in a stretcher and carried her about 100 yards down the trail to a clearing, where she was transported by helicopter to a landing zone at Wailua Houselots Park.

AMR medics transported the woman to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.

___

(c)2021 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.