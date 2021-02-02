Maintenance Worker Pulled From Virginia Beach (VA) Dry Well After Falling 30 Feet

Saleen Martin

The Virginian-Pilot

(MCT)

A Virginia Beach maintenance worker was taken to a local hospital after falling 30 feet into a sewage pump house dry well Tuesday morning, the Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a news release.

It happened at 9:40 a.m.in the 900 block of Outerbridge Quay in Charlestowne Lakes South, near Centerville Turnpike, the release said.

Dispatchers got a call about a possible technical rescue.

The fire department’s Technical Rescue Team used an immobilization device and haul system to keep him still and get him out of the well, department spokeswoman Amy Macksaid Tuesday.

The accident happened in a confined space, so they couldn’t put the patient on a backboard like they normally do, she said.

“They do have a staircase to go into this well, but it’s a spiral, very narrow one, so he had to come out through the hole he fell in,” Mack said.

First responders took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The man was “alert and oriented” when they removed him from the well, but there are no other updates on his injuries, Mack said.

