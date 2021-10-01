MO Firefighters Rescue One from Tree After Cell Tower Jump

Katie Kull

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

(TNS)

Oct. 1—BRENTWOOD — Rescue crews worked Thursday morning to free a person who got stuck in a tree after jumping from a cell tower wearing a parachute.

The Brentwood Fire Department was called around 6:45 a.m. to a site near the intersection of South Hanley and Manchester roads where they found a person suspended from a tree by a parachute.

Rescue workers were able to free the person, and nobody was injured.

A city spokeswoman said the person appeared to be BASE jumping, an extreme sport in which people jump from fixed objects and use a parachute to safely descend to the ground. BASE refers to jumping from a building, antenna, span and earth.

The person was issued a summons for trespassing, she said.

The tower is 192 feet tall and was built in 1981, according to its registration with the Federal Communications Commission.

Power lines run along the street near the tower, just feet from where the person got stuck in a tree.

This wasn’t the first BASE jumper who has had to be rescued after attempting a leap in the region. In 2014, a man was rescued in Mehlville after jumping off a radio tower, only to have his parachute get tangled in a nearby guy wire.

Reporter Robert Patrick and photographer David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

