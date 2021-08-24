NH Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped in Salt Pile

According to a report from WBZ4, firefighters in Newington, New Hampshire, removed a man who became stuck in a salt pile for several hours on Monday.

The trapped man was working on the tarps that were covering the salt piles when he fell through a hole in the tarp.

He was stuck for several hours up to his waist until the firefighters were able to remove him.

He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

