NH Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped in Salt Pile

According to a report from WBZ4, firefighters in Newington, New Hampshire, removed a man who became stuck in a salt pile for several hours on Monday.
The trapped man was working on the tarps that were covering the salt piles when he fell through a hole in the tarp.
He was stuck for several hours up to his waist until the firefighters were able to remove him.
He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
