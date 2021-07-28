Photos: IL Firefighters Quell Semi Truck Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of firefighters responding to a recent semi fire in Boone County, Illinois.
According to a post from the department, on July 22, 2021, Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded for a semi fire at Irene and I90. Crews were able to save the trailer and contents, which consisted of a load of ice cream.
Before this incident was extinguished, the department was also dispatched to a second fire involving a car on Route 76. Other units from the agency and City of Belvidere responded to that fire. Luckily there were no injuries at either incident.
