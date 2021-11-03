Indy Firefighters Rescue Injured Worker from 11th Floor of Building Under Construction

Photos and info from Rita Reith

Indianapolis (IN) firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon, November 2, 2021, to rescue an injured worker from the 11th floor of a building under construction.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) TacTeam 7 along with crews from Station 13 were dispatched to 421 N Pennsylvania St (Pennsylvania and Vermont). The 911 caller told IFD Dispatch that a piece of debris fell and hit the worker, causing nonlife-threatening injuries. The injuries however, prevented the 42-year-old worker from evacuating the building on his own accord.

On arrival and with assistance from the construction crew, firefighters made their way to the 11th floor, made patient contact, assessed injuries, and provided ALS care.The decision was made to lower the patient over the side of the building via a high-angle rope rescue and, in cooperation with the construction company, an onsite crane was used to do so.

In all the incident was mitigated in less than an hour and the patient was transported to Methodist Hospital via IEMS Medic 5.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

