Photos: LAFD Crews Free Driver Pinned in Vehicle

Rick McClure offers some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters working to free a driver trapped after a vehicle collision earlier this month.

Two seriously injured people were trapped in the wreckage of their compact SUV before being skillfully rescued by Los Angeles firefighters following the crash of as many as four vehicles at the intersection of Sherman Way and Balboa Boulevard on the evening of December 13, 2021. 

As many as four vehicles were involved in the crash at 7200 N. Balboa Blvd. in Lake Balboa, with two people trapped inside vehicles, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey reported. 

  • LAD firefighters work to extricate victim pinned in car
  • LAFD firefighters at extrication
  • Firefighters work to remove victim at vehicle crash
  • Firefighter uses extrication tool on car
  • Firefighters work to remove victim at crash in Los Angeles
  • Pickup vs car crash
  • LAFD firefighters transport victim extricated from vehicle

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire in Sun Valley

Tree Falls on Home in CA, Killing One Person

Photos: Los Angeles Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire

LAFD Crews Battle Porter Ranch Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display