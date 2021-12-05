Rescue of Two FL Construction Workers

Chris Perkins

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

(MCT)

When Capt. Kristen Sargent arrived at the Hemispheres Condominium in Hallandale Beach on Wednesday on Broward Fire Rescue Engine 60, she saw two construction workers dangling from the 23-story building about 70 feet off the ground.

It was up to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team, whose members must complete 320 hours of training before even being allowed to apply for the elite squad, to figure a way to get the workers down safely.

The workers’ scaffold partially collapsed while they were doing stucco work on the building. First responders received numerous 911 calls about the precarious situation.

“My main concern was gaining access to them,” said Sargent, who acted as incident commander, “and also assuring the victims that we were going to do everything we could to get them down safely and trying to keep them calm.”

That wasn’t an easy task.

“They were definitely afraid,” Sargent said. “And uncomfortable. “

One worker was completely off the scaffold and suspended in the air by his safety rope. He could only cling to the rope by placing his hands above his head.

The other worker was on the partially collapsed scaffold and fortunately was able to place their weight on the device.

But it was a scary situation for both workers.

The worker hanging from the rope was the top priority.

Because of how the scaffold collapsed and was positioned, the Technical Rescue Team (TRT) was unable to use the bucket of its ladder truck, have the worker climb aboard, and lower him to the ground.

“We decided to go to the roof, and we were going to perform a high-angle roof rescue,” said Capt. Brendan Branagan, captain of the TRT.

Once the TRT secured its ropes it lowered a rescuer down to the first worker. They then put the worker in their rope system and removed his ropes.

But because of how the scaffold’s rope was positioned, the rescuer and worker couldn’t go down much farther.

The TRT secured the scaffold and created a second rope system.

“That second rope system was built to basically encompass the collapsed scaffold, and we hauled that back up to the roof, so we were then controlling more of the weight of the scaffold,” Branagan said.

At that point the rescuer and worker were lowered to the ground.

With the scaffold secure, a major problem was eliminated to rescue the second worker.

“They were able to have victim No. 2 climb over the top of the scaffold and into the bucket, and that’s when that victim was removed to the ground via the ladder truck on the scene,” Branagan said.

There’s no typical rescue, Branagan said. But Wednesday’s effort was different for a unique reason – news helicopters covering the rescue made so much noise with their propellers the rescue workers had a hard time communicating with each other atop the building.

“We actually had to call our air rescue and get online with the other helicopters and have them back off a little bit,” Branagan said. “I’ve never experienced that before. That was a first for me. It was interesting.”

The TRT specializes in five disciplines: structural collapse rescue; high-angle rope rescue; confined space rescue; trench excavation and shoring rescue; vehicle machinery and heavy entanglement rescue.

Most of the time the TRT provides support for firefighters. If a firefighter goes down, the TRT provides the rescue.

Branagan is also a member of Florida Task Force 2, and in that role he was deployed to the Surfside condo collapse for 20 days during the summer.

“I would say the difference is on Wednesday we were able to walk out with live victim rescues, and in Surfside we were able to recover family members and bring closure to people,” Branagan said.

“They both bring good feelings, but it’s really nice to walk away from a call and have an actual live rescue.”

