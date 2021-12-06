Some KY and TN Communities Assess for Damages After Severe Storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some communities in Kentucky and Tennessee were assessing damages Monday as a line of severe storms moved through the states.

Firefighters in the Scott County, Kentucky, community of Stamping Ground warned people to use caution traveling in town due to downed power lines and other damage. The National Weather Service in Louisville said it sent a crew to survey storm damage in the area.

In Tennessee, Coffee County Emergency Management officials said they were investigating the possibility of a tornado touchdown near Tullahoma and asked people to stay out of the area.

In Trousdale County, Sheriff Ray Russell told news outlets that there had been property damage from high winds, but no injuries had been reported.