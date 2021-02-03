Stamford (CT) Firefighters Rescue Two from Truck Sinking in Icy Long Island Sound

Michael Sheridan

New York Daily News

(TNS)

Dramatic video shows Connecticut firefighters pulling two people out of a pickup truck as it plunged into the icy waters of the Long Island Sound during the Monday snowstorm.

Emergency crews got the call around 2 p.m. Monday that a vehicle had gone under near Cummings Park in Stamford, Conn.

When members of the Stamford Fire Department arrived, a white, four-door truck was already partially submerged, surrounded by broken ice and floating some 40-feet from the shore, the department said.

Police said the driver was doing doughnuts in the parking lot when the truck skidded into the water, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Video shared by the Stamford Fire Department shows a woman climbing out from the truck bed onto a 100-foot aerial ladder.

As the truck sinks deeper into the water, emergency crews race against the clock to free a man still stuck inside the cabin, the video shows.

Moments later, his head pops up above the water and firefighters lift him up onto the ladder with his feet dangling off to the side, the clip shows.

Paramedics took the man to Stamford Hospital, officials said. The woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

No firefighters were injured in the rescue, officials said. The pickup truck was later pulled from the water.

The crash was still under investigation Tuesday.

___

(c)2021 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.