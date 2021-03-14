Storm Closes Parts of Several Northern AZ Highways

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A storm dropped snow across much of northern Arizona Saturday, prompting partial closures of several highways.

“Roads are slick, and drivers should delay travel if at all possible,” the Arizona Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Westbound Interstate 40 was closed Saturday afternoon about halfway between Ash Fork and Williams “due to winter weather and crashes,” ADOT said.

Northbound Interstate 17 was north of SR 179, the Sedona cutoff, because of “extreme winter weather,” the department said.

The National Weather Service earlier warned that snow squalls on I-17 between the Verde Valley and Flagstaff was causing whiteout and near-whiteout conditions.

The department also said State Route 89A was closed north of Sedona because slick conditions were making it difficult for vehicles to climb the switchbacks out of Oak Creek Canyon.