Tanker Truck Rolls Over Near Boston, Spilling Diesel Fuel By Associated Press - 10.13.2021 Brown Circle Rotary area detours #Revere expected to last all day due to crash with fuel spill. Rt 60, Rt 107, Patriot Parkway, Broadway impacts pic.twitter.com/U6YP6zVwmG— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 13, 2021REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel rolled over near Boston early Wednesday morning, spilling fuel into environmentally sensitive areas and blocking a major intersection, officials said.No one was injured when the truck rolled over at the Brown Circle rotary in Revere just north of Boston at about 4 a.m., authorities said.The intersection is expected to remain closed all day for cleanup and repairs, Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said at the scene."There are various detours in the area and local and State Police are on scene to assist with traffic," the state Department of Transportation wrote in a tweet. "The closures for cleanup are expected to last through the evening commute."Some of the fuel spilled into a nearby river and marsh, prompting a response from the Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection.Firefighters sprayed down the fuel with foam. All contents © copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.