Three Teens Rescued from LA Waterway After Boat Capsizes

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Three teenagers were rescued Friday after their boat capsized in Louisiana’s Vermilion Bay.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents were notified of the accident around 6 a.m. They and deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office rescued the boys — two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old — who were found clinging to the vessel.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said the boys launched their 14- to 16-foot boat (4.26 meter to 4.87 meter) in Vermilion Bay to go duck hunting around 5 a.m. The water was too rough so they tried to turn around to go back to shore when the motor stalled.

The boat then began to take on water and capsized. One of the boys had his cell phone in a waterproof case and they were able to call the sheriff’s office for help.

The boys were checked out by emergency medical services before being released to their families.