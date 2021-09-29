Training Minutes: Hazmat RIT

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Homegrown Training Minutes segment, Jeff Chandler and company discuss removing a down firefighter in a Level A hazmat suit from the hazardous materials hot zone.

Thanks to Jay Alvaran for video editing.

These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. Please note: For the purposes of showing the tactics in this video, the rapid intervention team (RIT) members did not wear PPE. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear appropriate PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

