Training Minutes: Inverted Dash Lift

In this Training Minutes video, Dave Dalrymple and his crew demonstrate how to remove a patient entrapped in the footwell of an overturned vehicle.
These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.
