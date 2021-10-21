Training Minutes: Overturned Vehicle with Footwell Entrapment

In this Training Minutes video, Dave Dalrymple discusses how to extricate a patient who is entrapped in the footwell of an overturned vehicle.

These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.

