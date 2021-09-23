Training Minutes: Underpin: Car vs. Tractor Trailer

In this Training Minutes video, Paul DeBartolomeo and company review removing a victim from an underpin, in which the victim is pinned between a vehicle and tractor-trailer body.

These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

