Training Minutes: Vehicle On Its Side

In this Training Minutes video, Dave Dalrymple describes how to stabilize and rescue a patient from a vehicle that has fallen on its side.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE.

RELATED

Training Minutes: Patient Management at a Motor Vehicle Incident

Training Minutes: Vehicle Rescue: Proper Cutting Techniques

Training Minutes: Vehicle Rescue: Footwell Entrapment

MORE DAVE DALRYMPLE

Rescue Real Estate: Simultaneous Operations at a MVC