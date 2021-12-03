Tree Falls on Home in CA, Killing One Person

Rick McClure shared some photos from the scene of a fatal incident in which a massive oak tree fell on a house in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

One person was killed when the tree fell onto the two-story home on November 28, 2021. City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters, heavy rescue, and urban search and rescue teams worked together to remove the tree.

Two women inside the house escaped injury and firefighters were able to rescue a dog that had been trapped upstairs.

