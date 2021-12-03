Tree Falls on Home in CA, Killing One Person

Rick McClure shared some photos from the scene of a fatal incident in which a massive oak tree fell on a house in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

One person was killed when the tree fell onto the two-story home on November 28, 2021. City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters, heavy rescue, and urban search and rescue teams worked together to remove the tree.

Two women inside the house escaped injury and firefighters were able to rescue a dog that had been trapped upstairs.

  • Fire chiefs at tree down
  • LAFD firefighters ascend ladder to crushed home
  • Firefighters remove dog from home. Stabilization equipment is visible
  • LAFD heavy rescue team members
  • Firefighters rescue dog from home crushed by fallen tree
  • Los Angeles firefighters rescue dog
  • LAFD staged at fallen tree in Encino
  • LAFD aerial at fallen tree scene
  • One person killed by fallen oak tree in Encino
  • Massive oak tree fell on home in Los Angeles
  • Firefighters and tree that fell on home
  • Roots of huge tree that collapsed on home
  • Firefighter at scene of fallen tree
  • Firefighters inside house crushed by tree
  • Firefighter hands rescued dog off to civilians
  • Roots of tree that fell on house in Los Angeles
  • Los Angeles USAR team members
  • Firefighters with ground ladder and aerial ladder

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: Los Angeles Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire

LAFD Crews Battle Porter Ranch Fire

Photos: Ventura County (CA) Firefighters Battle House Fire

Video: Extrication at CA Car-vs.-Home Crash

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display