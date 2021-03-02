Turlock (CA) Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in Burning Car

Deke Farrow

The Modesto Bee

(MCT)

Mar. 1—A small dog stuck in a car suffered smoke inhalation and singed fur as Turlock firefighters worked to free it Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., the Turlock Fire Department responded to a report of vehicle fire in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

The driver, who was in a store when the fire broke out, returned to his car just as fire crews were arriving, said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jason Bernard. He told firefighters his dog still was in the vehicle.

In video of the incident that the Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, a firefighter breaks the car’s windows, allowing smoke to escape and him to reach the animal. He lifts it out the driver’s seat window and carries it to a nearby shopping cart.

Bernard said the fire started in the passenger compartment and did not spread beyond it.

“The dog was treated at the scene and given back to the owner,” Bernard said in a text. “The dog appeared to have recovered and was in decent shape by the time fire crews left.”

