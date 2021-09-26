Two Killed in Fiery Crash After Vehicle Goes Off Scenic Las Vegas (NV) Road

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people were killed Saturday in a fiery crash when their vehicle went off a popular scenic drive in a conservation area on the western outskirts of metro Las Vegas.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated the vehicle was going too fast on the Red Rock Canyon scenic drive and the driver “failed to negotiate a gradual turn to the right,” a police statement said..

According to the statement, the vehicle went off the road and hit small boulders in the desert before going down a gully and overturning.

The vehicle “then caught fire before anyone could help the trapped occupants,” the statement said.

No identities weren’t released.