Two Swimmers Die After Being Pulled from Ocean in Gulf Shores (MS)

GULF SHORES, Miss. (AP) — Two swimmers have died after being pulled from the ocean in Gulf Shores, authorities said.

Fire officials on Thursday announced deaths of the swimmers, who died Tuesday afternoon, Al.com reported.

They were swimming in a section of beach without lifeguards when Gulf Shores fire crews received reports that they were in distress, authorities said.

The swimmers were rescued from the water and attempts were made to resuscitate them, but they were pronounced dead at an emergency room.

Few other details were released.