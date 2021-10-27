Video: Extrication at CA Car-vs.-Home Crash

Rick McClure/YouTube

Rick McClure shared a video of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department crews responding to a car crashed into a mobile home in Sylmar. The driver, an adult male, was reportedly being pursued by San Fernando Police when he failed to negotiate a righthand turn and drove straight through a block wall into the home.

There were no injuries to occupants of the structure. The driver suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, was treated by paramedics, and transported to a local trauma center.

