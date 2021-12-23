Video: GA Firefighter Pulls Woman from Burning Car

Mark Price

A firefighter with perfect timing spotted a burning vehicle and pulled over just in time to save a woman trapped inside, according to Chatham Emergency Services in eastern Georgia.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 21, on Savannah’s Harry S. Truman Parkway, and dashcam video shows the rescue played as other motorists kept driving past the burning car.

The rescuer was identified as Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny. The name and condition of the driver have not been released.

“A woman was trapped in her burning car and unable to escape,” the department wrote.

“Firefighter Culleny approached the flames and broke out the rear window pulling her to safety before an engine arrived. Well done!”

The 26-second video shows Culleny wearing full gear, running toward the burning car as it sat on the shoulder. He reaches it just as the front becomes fully engulfed in flames, forcing him to break the back window.

Culleny is then seen pulling the driver through the window and supporting her with one arm as she limps to the curb.

The video racked up nearly 10,000 views in 14 hours and has hundreds reactions and comments.

“Good thing he was there. Didn’t look like anyone else cared,” one commenter wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “Not one even stopped to help.”

“Right-place right-time. Job well done,” another posted. “Had you not been there, no telling how it would have ended up.”

