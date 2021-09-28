Windsurfer Pulled Mile Out Into Lake Michigan by High Waves

The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc.

Sep. 28—RACINE — A windsurfer pulled by large waves about a mile out into Lake Michigan was rescued by first responders Monday evening.

Witnesses called 911 late in the 6 o’clock hour when they saw “a windsurfer about a mile out in Lake Michigan in distress,” according to the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters and dive personnel who responded to the beach saw the windsurfer “approximately one mile out in rough waters.”

When the Racine Fire Department boat was able to get out into the water and on scene, however, it became more challenging to actually find the windsurfer since “darkness was quickly approaching,” the RFD reported; sunset on Monday was 6:39 p.m.

“The large waves also added to the challenge of locating the party,” according to the RFD Dive Team. “The party was found approximately 20 minutes after initial reports holding onto his windsurfing board.”

The man reportedly refused medical attention, but was brought back to shore on RFD Boat 1.

“The Racine Fire Department would like to thank the members of the community that observed the individual struggling in the water and called 911,” a release stated.

Four people died in Lake Michigan off of Racine’s beaches in 2021. They were three youths and a man who died after saving children struggling in the water.

