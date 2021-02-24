Woman and Dog Uninjured After Falling Through Ice on Lake Monona (WI)

Shanzeh Ahmad

The Wisconsin State Journal

(MCT)

Feb. 23—A woman and her dog are okay after falling through the ice on Lake Monona Monday, Madison fire said.

Crews responded to Lake Mononawhere it meets Yahara Rivershortly before 4:45 p.m. Mondayafter the dog fell through the ice and the owner, the woman, also fell through while trying to save the dog, Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schustersaid.

The woman was able to get back on the ice while crews were on the way to the lake, but the dog was still in the water upon arrival.

Madison fire’s Lake Rescue Team responded from Law Park, and one firefighter wore an ice rescue suit, got in the water and rescued the dog, Schuster said.

The dog was reportedly in the water for about 20 minutes. Both the woman and the dog were taken to an ambulance to warm up, but neither required further medical help.

There are some parts of the lake where the ice is not as thick as it seems, Schuster said. Areas such as where the Yahara Rivermeets Lake Mononaand near Machinery Row, around John Nolen Driveand Williamson Street, should be avoided when on the ice.

