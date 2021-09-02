York City (PA) Fire Department Firefighter Trapped in Apparatus After Collision

Following a collision with another vehicle at King and Queen streets in York (PA) Wednesday afternoon, a York City Fire Department firefighter found himself trapped in his car a block away from the station, reports ydr.com.

The firefighter’s fire rescue car and a blue Nissan Rogue collided near the traffic light at that corner, according to police officials.

In radio calls with the emergency dispatcher, the firefighter could be heard reporting that he had been involved in an accident and was entrapped. Following the collision, the apparatus hit a street post and had to be towed from the site, the report says.

The crash remains under investigation.