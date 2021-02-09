Ragtop Industries, Capital City Fire Helmets Announce Ragtop Division of Training

Ragtop Industries in conjunction with Capital City Fire Helmets has announced a new venue in the Northeast region that offers classroom and indoor hands-on training classes hosted by some of the best in the fire service industry. Ragtop Division of Training can accommodate up to 200 students and is centrally located in Hamden, Connecticut
As featured on National Fire Radio:
- Privately owned and operated by firefighters FOR firefighters
- Large outdoor training area- weather permitting
- Easy access from highway
- Free parking
- Tickets available online
Come join your brother and sister firefighters at 109 Sanford St, Hamden, Connecticut, for “street-worthy training from experience, beyond manuals and textbooks!” Classes booking now.
More info: https://ragtopfire.com/