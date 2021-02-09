Ragtop Industries, Capital City Fire Helmets Announce Ragtop Division of Training

Ragtop Industries in conjunction with Capital City Fire Helmets has announced a new venue in the Northeast region that offers classroom and indoor hands-on training classes hosted by some of the best in the fire service industry. Ragtop Division of Training can accommodate up to 200 students and is centrally located in Hamden, Connecticut

As featured on National Fire Radio:

Privately owned and operated by firefighters FOR firefighters

Large outdoor training area- weather permitting

Easy access from highway

Free parking

Tickets available online

Come join your brother and sister firefighters at 109 Sanford St, Hamden, Connecticut, for “street-worthy training from experience, beyond manuals and textbooks!” Classes booking now.

More info: https://ragtopfire.com/