The Limited Space Standpipe Hose Stretch

Video By Rick Stephens
By Bill Gustin
When the fire floor is filled with smoke, all or a portion of the standpipe stretch will have to be laid on the floor below the fire. This can be problematic in buildings that have small landings on each floor instead of long hallways. In this video, Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue’s Engine Co. 68 stretches 225 feet of hose in a small area. This technique is easy to perform and works even when hose is in total disarray; hence it is also known as the “When all Else Fails Evolution.”
ALSO
Video: Manual Pump Shift Override
Video: Fire Suppression Systems, Part 3: Pressure-Reducing Valves
Video: Fire Suppression Systems, Part 1: Follow the Water