Training Minutes: Hoseline Advancement Tips

In this Training Minutes video, Joe Berchtold, an instructor at the Bergen County (NJ) Fire Academy, discusses considerations for advancing the hoseline into a burning structure.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

Part of the Training Minutes Season 5 series, which includes videos by Paul Dansbach, Mike Ciampo, and Dan DiRenzo.

Training Minutes: Rapid Deployment of a Hoseline by a Lone Firefighter

Training Minutes Revisited: Stairwell Hoseline Stretch

Essential Hoseline Management for the Rapid Intervention Team

Extending the Hoseline: Overcoming a Short Stretch, Part 1 | Part 2