Training Minutes: Ladder High-Point Removal

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Dan DiRenzo shows how to remove a firefighter from a second-floor window by using the personal harness in a ladder high-point removal.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.

