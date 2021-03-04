Training Minutes: Lightweight Wood Frame Construction

Training Minutes/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Paul Dansbach points out some of the hazards firefighters face in lightweight wood frame buildings.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

Watch in the player above.

