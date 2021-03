Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Joe Alvarez discusses how to apply the technique of removing a downed firefighter via a ground ladder to removing a civilian victim in a similar way.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

ALSO

Training Minutes: Securing Garage Doors

Training Minutes: Tips on Stretching a Hoseline