Training Minutes: Wood-Frame Building Under Construction

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Paul Dansbach looks at some of the dangers firefighters face when fighting a fire at a wood-frame building under construction.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

Watch in the player above.

