Watertown (NY) Firefighter Falls Ill During Training

A Watertown (NY) firefighter was hospitalized after he became unresponsive during training at the state fire training center in Montour Falls Wednesday, according to a report.

A report from www.nny360.com said the member is in serious condition in the intensive care unit at a Pennsylvania hospital.

The fire recruit was enrolled in an 11-week training program when he sustained a medical emergency during a training drill involving self-contained breathing apparatus, the report said.

The incident is under investigation, with organizations such as National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health investigating.

WWNY identified the injured firefighter as Peyton Morse, 23.