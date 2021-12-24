The Future Firefighter: Matt Epstein of Team Blaze

Join host Chris Baker and guest Team Blaze Company Commander First Lieutenant Matt Epstein as they discuss opportunities to serve as a member of Team Blaze through the California State Guard. During this webinar, they discuss a brief overview of the California State Guard Team Blaze, including benefits, entry-level requirements and how to apply to become a member of this specialized resource in California’s war against wildfire.

