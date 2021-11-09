Combat Staffing Challenges with a Mobile App for Scheduling Management

Many fire agencies face staffing shortages and burnout among firefighters. To simplify the scheduling process and meet community needs, they rely on technology to manage and track time and attendance to ensure comprehensive coverage. With Vector Solutions’ workforce management system, Vector Scheduling, shift supervisors can leverage the web-based platform and mobile app to perform their daily scheduling tasks, track time-off, ensure fairness, and maintain overtime compliance.

Join us for this webinar presentation to learn how Vector Scheduling helps fire departments simplify their crew’s scheduling, callbacks, recalls, shift trades, and more. We’ll also discuss how Guardian Tracking’s unique Early Intervention system from Vector Solutions catches trending behaviors and potential issues that may stem from triggering events to enable supervisors to act quickly and make the best decision on how to help.

Presented By: