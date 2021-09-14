Critical Decision Making: Point-to-Point Leadership

Learn to understand, predict, and manage obstacles on the emergency incident scene. The closest distance between two points is not a straight line; achievement is the journey and the overcoming of obstacles to arrive at a successful outcome. Getting from point A to point B is a challenge on some emergency incident scenes, especially critical incidents. Developing a succession plan or a team around the fire station and in the administrative arena can also be challenging. Point-to-point leadership provides fundamental principles that identify the challenges and offer a step-by-step process to get through difficult situations and incidents.

