Firefighter Heart Health in the Age of COVID

The world watched the scientific advances of COVID-19 testing, treatments and vaccine developments closely. What much of the world did not appreciate is that scientific advances have also occurred in regard to cardiovascular testing, treatments and preventive therapies, especially in the firefighter community.

Knowing that firefighters carry a 2-3-fold increased risk of heart disease and that sudden cardiac events in firefighters most often occur in association with fire suppression activity is why it is critical for fire departments to engage in a Firefighter Heart Health Program. Increased heart attack risks have been well established since the 1970’s, but unfortunately, identifying and treating the underlying causes of heart disease risk has relied on decade-old, standardized testing that consistently miss 50% of those at risk. From this webcast, you will learn from Dr. H. Robert Superko how to apply the lessons from the FEMA Heart Disease Prevention Study to predict early disease risks and prevent firefighter heart attacks as well as how those same risks increase the severity of COVID-19 disease.

