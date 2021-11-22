Firefighter Heart Health in the Age of COVID

The world watched the scientific advances of COVID-19 testing, treatments and vaccine developments closely. What much of the world did not appreciate is that scientific advances have also occurred in regard to cardiovascular testing, treatments and preventive therapies, especially in the firefighter community.
Knowing that firefighters carry a 2-3-fold increased risk of heart disease and that sudden cardiac events in firefighters most often occur in association with fire suppression activity is why it is critical for fire departments to engage in a Firefighter Heart Health Program. Increased heart attack risks have been well established since the 1970’s, but unfortunately, identifying and treating the underlying causes of heart disease risk has relied on decade-old, standardized testing that consistently miss 50% of those at risk. From this webcast, you will learn from Dr. H. Robert Superko how to apply the lessons from the FEMA Heart Disease Prevention Study to predict early disease risks and prevent firefighter heart attacks as well as how those same risks increase the severity of COVID-19 disease.
Presented By:
Sponsored By: SelectWell
1100 Revolution Mill Drive
Greensboro, NC 27405
336-235-0750
info@SelectWell.com
Most chronic diseases are detectable and are best prevented years before they are diagnosed. SelectWell offers comprehensive and advanced diagnostic testing focused on early detection of chronic diseases. Accurate and understandable diagnostic lab tests are critical for preventative medical management, potential reduction of disease, and to ultimately improve health outcomes overall.
SelectWell’s mission is to support the growing community of disease prevention and disease management-focused employers and employees through an effective, personalized disease management and prevention programs. The SelectWell Firefighter Heart Health Program provides the most current, reliable, scientifically-advanced laboratory testing, personalized lifetime tracking, clinical expert guided education as well as individualized health coaching.
Visit us at www.selectwell.com