Firefighter Protective Clothing and Equipment: Exploring the Limits

This webcast focuses on the limits of today’s personal protective equipment (PPE). However we will start with a look at data from the 1970s. These studies conducted with the Fire Department of the City of New York and the Boston Fire Department provided the current baseline understanding of the firefighters’ working environment. That baseline will be compared with recent measurements of the firefighters’ environment from the perspective of how the current gear and equipment perform under bench-scale and full-scale test exposures. Several of the experiments related to exposure of firefighters under live fire conditions were conducted with the Illinois Fire Service Institute, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute. Reports of line-of-duty deaths or injuries that contain evaluation of the gear for thermal damage are discussed and compared to thermal performance guidelines.

Among the questions addressed are the following:

Does the replacement of natural materials with synthetic materials affect the firefighters?

Does the thermal protective performance rating of the gear affect tactical capabilities?

Does work station wear impact the effective thermal protective performance of PPE?

Presented By: