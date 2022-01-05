Firefighting Wear Trials – Best Practices and Lessons Learned

Discover “best practices” and “lessons learned” various fire departments use to conduct wear-trials that find better protective equipment for their firefighters. Featuring former FDNY Battalion Chief Bob Keys, who served as Chief in Charge of Research and Development. Chief Keys assists PPE Committees across North America to conduct wear-trials that evaluate a department’s current gear and compares it to new and different NFPA Certified products. This webcast will share different approaches and similarities found in departments both large and small.

