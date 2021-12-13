Fireground Strategies: Strategic Decision-Making

This webcast will cover the decisions that need to be made regarding fire scene strategy determination based on the arrival and/or forecasted conditions. Strategy selection considerations, strategy modification cues, and offensive-to-defensive/defensive-to-offensive strategic transition will be a focus of discussion. Situational fire topics will be discussed and highlighted by case studies and lessons learned from past incidents. Areas of focus will include below-grade fires, attached and closely spaced buildings, cockloft fires, exposure issues, and large area buildings. Students will also learn about recognizing when an exterior strategic opportunity presents itself, precipitating a transitional strategy as the initial fireground action.
