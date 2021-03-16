From the Firehouse to the Fire Floor: Critical Initial Assignments in a High-Rise Firefight

Fighting fires in high-rise buildings is dangerous and labor intensive; thus, incident commanders must have a well-established plan that has been proven through training. Personnel accountability, clear communication, and a strong command presence are crucial for a successful firefight in high-rises, which are typically massive with millions of square feet and multiple floors; contain huge basements with maintenance shops, laundry facilities, hazardous materials storage, and utilities; and hold thousands of employees, clients, and guests who access the building through multiple entrances and exits and dozens of elevators. Communications inside these structures are limited by their concrete and steel construction. Fires necessitate multiple alarms with hundreds of firefighters operating in several areas and on multiple floors of the building. This webcast will help you develop a high-rise operations plan based on the size and capabilities of your department.
Presented By:
Sponsored By: TenCate Protective Fabrics
As a leading global producer of protective fabrics, TenCate Protective Fabrics enables millions of people worldwide to be great at what they do. Generations of professionals in industry, fire service, healthcare, military and police rely on our fabrics for safety, comfort and confidence. From the harshest working conditions to the welcoming sight of home, we recognize that the people we’re protecting are unique individuals whose lives extend beyond work. Supporting their evolving needs, our innovations lead the way in user-centered design, technology and sustainability. This ideology drives us to carry on our 300-year-old manufacturing tradition as we continue to design, develop and produce fabrics that bring out the best in professionals – in work, as well as in life.
Learn more at TenCateFabrics.com.