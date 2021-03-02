Lead from the Front: Fireground Tactics and Leadership

  -
March 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT / 10:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM GMT

Learn tricks of the trade that “slow the fireground down” and help you stay in control to avoid confusion and chaos at incidents. The instructor presents case studies and leadership lessons from his experiences gained in a 36-year career on the Chicago (IL) Fire Department. Modern tactics are compared to traditional tactics from the perspective of what has changed and why. Audiovisuals reinforce the powerful lessons learned. Team building and leadership, earning respect, motivating your fellow firefighters, becoming an inspirational leader, risk management, fireground tactics, communications and accountability.

