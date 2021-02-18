PPE Evaluations: From Risk Assessment to Selection

This webcast is based on five successful firefighter evaluations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from risk assessment through evaluation and selection. It explores the nuances and time lengths (which differed because of fiscal time constrictions) of the processes for the items typically associated with firefighter PPE: helmet, hood, gloves, coat and pant, and boots. The presentation includes pilot programs, evaluation solicitations, evaluation forms, requests for proposal, and language suggestions for requirements. Successful personnel engagement strategies and practices are also discussed.

